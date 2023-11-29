North Florida vs. Iowa November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) play the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
North Florida vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
North Florida vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|346th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
