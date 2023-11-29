The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) play the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) as heavy, 26.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 167.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Florida vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -26.5 167.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

Each North Florida game this season has ended with a combined score below 167.5 points.

The average over/under for North Florida's matchups this season is 147.0, 20.5 fewer points than this game's total.

North Florida's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

North Florida's .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Iowa's .400 mark (2-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

North Florida vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 167.5 % of Games Over 167.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 2 40% 88.7 164.3 75.3 146.7 162.3 North Florida 0 0% 75.6 164.3 71.4 146.7 149.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys' 75.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 75.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

North Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Florida vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 North Florida 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

North Florida vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa North Florida 14-3 Home Record 11-2 4-7 Away Record 3-14 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.