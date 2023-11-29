The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Orange County, Florida today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Orange High School at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jones High School at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Lake Nona High School