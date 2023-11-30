Should you wager on Aaron Ekblad to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

  • Ekblad is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Ekblad has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

