Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ekblad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 22:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Through six games this season, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.

Ekblad has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Ekblad has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 6 Games 4 1 Points 3 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

