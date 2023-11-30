Should you bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • Barkov has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Barkov averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

