Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 30?
Should you bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Barkov averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|19:14
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
