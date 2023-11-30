Should you bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.

Barkov averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

