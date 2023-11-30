Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens meet on Thursday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:25 per game on the ice, is +13.

In six of 19 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Barkov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barkov has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 19 Games 4 20 Points 10 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 7

