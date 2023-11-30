The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Lundell in that upcoming Panthers-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anton Lundell vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:39 on the ice per game.

Lundell has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 22 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in six of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lundell Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 4 9 Points 4 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.