For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Montour a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

