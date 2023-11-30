Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Montour's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Montour vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 24:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Montour has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

Montour has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Montour has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability that Montour goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 6 Games 4 1 Points 6 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 6

