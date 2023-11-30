Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Brevard County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Shore JrSr High School at Space Coast JrSr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astronaut High School at Merritt Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eustis High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood JrSr High School at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
