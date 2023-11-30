Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Brevard County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Shore JrSr High School at Space Coast JrSr High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30

5:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Astronaut High School at Merritt Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eustis High School at Cocoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Viera High School at Rockledge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Rockledge, FL

Rockledge, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood JrSr High School at St. Cloud HS