Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

Verhaeghe has a goal in nine of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 4 16 Points 5 9 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

