Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Duval County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaches Chapel School at Global Outreach Charter Academy

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on November 30

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seacoast Christian HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

River City Science Academy HS at Old Plank Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

William M Raines High School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

The Bolles School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beaches Chapel School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: Neptune Beach, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: St. Johns, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Tocoi Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: St. Augustine, FL

Conference: 4A - District 3

How to Stream: Watch Here

