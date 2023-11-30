Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in two of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rodrigues averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:02 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:04 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

