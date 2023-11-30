Evan Rodrigues will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Rodrigues' props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Rodrigues has a goal in two of the 22 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 22 games this year, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 2 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

