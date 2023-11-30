How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the Liberty Flames (6-0), who have won six straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Flames allow to opponents.
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Flames are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 149th.
- The 83 points per game the Owls average are 22.2 more points than the Flames give up (60.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 5-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last season, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
