Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (5-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 100-88 loss to Stanford in their last outing on Friday.

Florida State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Florida State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 79, Arkansas 71

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 92-91 victory against the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers on November 9.

The Seminoles have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Florida State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 9

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 70) on November 17

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 22

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 212) on November 19

99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 6

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 48.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 48.4 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

16.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Ta'Niya Latson: 18.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

18.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Alexis Tucker: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles average 88.0 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per outing (294th in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.0 points per game.

