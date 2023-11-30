Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 30?
Should you bet on Gustav Forsling to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsling's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
