On Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat (10-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana Pacers (9-7). It will air at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 239.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2) 239 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Heat average 110.6 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 109.1 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Pacers have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 127.6 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 124.8 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The two teams average 238.2 points per game combined, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 233.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Miami has covered eight times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has covered nine times in 16 games with a spread this year.

Heat and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1400 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

