The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 119 - Pacers 117

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.6)

Heat (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

The Pacers (9-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 11.8% more often than the Heat (8-10-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Indiana (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Indiana (87.5%).

The Heat have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season, better than the .667 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (4-2).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are putting up 110.6 points per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 109.1 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Miami is pulling down 41 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (10th-ranked).

The Heat are delivering 25.9 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Miami has been thriving when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and fourth-best in forced turnovers per contest (15.4).

The Heat rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank 13th in the league by making 12.7 three-pointers per contest.

