The Indiana Pacers (7-4), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center, face the Miami Heat (8-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro averages 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 5.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is putting up 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's draining 50% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Aaron Nesmith gives the Pacers 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0 steals and 1 block.

The Pacers are receiving 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Heat vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Heat Pacers 110.7 Points Avg. 126.5 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 46.3% Field Goal % 50% 37% Three Point % 38.6%

