Heat vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.
Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|238.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games have gone over 238.5 points just once this season (in 18 contests).
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.7 points, 18.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat have gone 8-10-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.
- This season, Miami has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Pacers Additional Info
Heat vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|1
|5.6%
|110.6
|238.2
|109.1
|233.9
|218.8
|Pacers
|12
|75%
|127.6
|238.2
|124.8
|233.9
|237.9
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-5-0) than it has in home games (1-5-0).
- The Heat record 14.2 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Pacers give up (124.8).
Heat vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|8-10
|4-6
|8-10
|Pacers
|9-7
|4-2
|14-2
Heat vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Heat
|Pacers
|110.6
|127.6
|23
|1
|1-0
|9-5
|1-0
|9-5
|109.1
|124.8
|8
|29
|8-9
|0-0
|10-7
|0-0
