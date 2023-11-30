The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 238.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games have gone over 238.5 points just once this season (in 18 contests).

Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.7 points, 18.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have gone 8-10-0 ATS this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.

This season, Miami has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Heat vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 1 5.6% 110.6 238.2 109.1 233.9 218.8 Pacers 12 75% 127.6 238.2 124.8 233.9 237.9

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-5-0) than it has in home games (1-5-0).

The Heat record 14.2 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Pacers give up (124.8).

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Heat and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 8-10 4-6 8-10 Pacers 9-7 4-2 14-2

Heat vs. Pacers Point Insights

Heat Pacers 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 127.6 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 109.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 8-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

