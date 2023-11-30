The Miami Heat (10-8) will be monitoring five players on the injury report heading into their Thursday, November 30 game against the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at Kaseya Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat fell in their last outing 131-124 against the Bucks on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo's team-leading 31 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Back 7.3 3.1 1.7 Jimmy Butler SF Out Ankle 20.7 5 4 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Questionable (Heel)

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

