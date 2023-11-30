Heat vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - November 30
The Miami Heat (10-8) will be monitoring five players on the injury report heading into their Thursday, November 30 game against the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at Kaseya Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
The Heat fell in their last outing 131-124 against the Bucks on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo's team-leading 31 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Back
|7.3
|3.1
|1.7
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|20.7
|5
|4
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Questionable (Heel)
Heat vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN
