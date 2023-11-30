The Miami Heat (10-8) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

NBA TV

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 49.9% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.

The Heat average 110.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 113.8 points per game in home games, compared to 109 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Miami surrenders 113 points per game at home, compared to 107.2 away from home.

The Heat are draining 12.5 threes per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging in away games (12.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.7% in home games and 37.6% in road games.

