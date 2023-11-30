Tyrese Haliburton and Bam Adebayo are two of the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat play at Kaseya Center on Thursday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -105) 10.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 24.5-point total set for Adebayo on Thursday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

Adebayo has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Thursday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 23.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.

He grabs five rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Butler has collected four assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS 3PM 11.5 (Over: -105) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Kyle Lowry's 9.4 points per game are 2.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

Lowry has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.4 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton averages 11.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Haliburton averages 3.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +118)

The 16.8 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop total set for Thursday (16.5).

His per-game rebound average of 7.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

