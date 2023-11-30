Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Hillsborough County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr Kiran C Patel High School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
