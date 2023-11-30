Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sneads High School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.