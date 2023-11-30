Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 100-98 loss versus the Knicks, Butler totaled 23 points.

In this article, we look at Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 20.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 Assists 4.5 4.0 PRA -- 29.7 PR -- 25.7 3PM 1.5 1.2



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 12.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 107.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 98.9 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 124.8 points per game.

The Pacers concede 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 24.7 per contest, eighth in the league.

Giving up 10 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 35 25 5 7 0 0 1 12/23/2022 28 20 6 3 1 0 2 12/12/2022 34 20 7 5 0 0 2

