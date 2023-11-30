Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 30?
Should you wager on Jonah Gadjovich to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Gadjovich has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
