Should you wager on Jonah Gadjovich to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich stats and insights

Gadjovich is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Gadjovich has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

