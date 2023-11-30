Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

  • In six of 22 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Stenlund has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

