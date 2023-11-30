Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

