Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lake County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Montverde Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Montverde, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eustis High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
