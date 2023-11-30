Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lee County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Babcock High School at Southwest Florida Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunbar High School at Oasis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
