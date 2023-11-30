For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Tkachuk a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

  • Tkachuk has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Tkachuk has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Tkachuk's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:18 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:49 Home W 5-2

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

