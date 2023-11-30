The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Tkachuk against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:18 per game on the ice, is -2.

Tkachuk has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 12 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 4 18 Points 13 3 Goals 8 15 Assists 5

