Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Miami-Dade County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 30

4:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy Key Charter School at Divine Savior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebrew Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Central High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School