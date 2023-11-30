Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 30?
Can we count on Nick Cousins lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- Cousins has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Cousins has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
