Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niceville HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niceville HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
