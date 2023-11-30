If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cardinal Newman High School at Somerset Prep HS

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30

4:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donna Klein Jewish Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berean Christian School at Glades Day High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Master's Academy of Vero Beach at Jupiter Christian High School - West

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Jupiter, FL

Jupiter, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebrew Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

SLAM Boca Raton at Highlands Christian Academy