Panthers vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 30
Currently, the Florida Panthers (13-7-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- Its +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- Montreal has given up 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
