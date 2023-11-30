Currently, the Florida Panthers (13-7-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Its +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

Montreal has given up 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

