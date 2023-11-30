The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 22 15 12 27 8 12 44.2% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 19 6 14 20 11 21 53.7% Matthew Tkachuk 22 3 15 18 20 9 50% Carter Verhaeghe 22 9 7 16 13 13 43.5% Evan Rodrigues 22 3 10 13 7 5 28.6%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.

The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players