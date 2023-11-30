How to Watch the Panthers vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Panthers and Canadiens square off on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction
|Panthers vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Canadiens Player Props
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|22
|15
|12
|27
|8
|12
|44.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|19
|6
|14
|20
|11
|21
|53.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|22
|3
|15
|18
|20
|9
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|22
|9
|7
|16
|13
|13
|43.5%
|Evan Rodrigues
|22
|3
|10
|13
|7
|5
|28.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|22
|7
|11
|18
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|22
|6
|12
|18
|17
|10
|53.7%
|Michael Matheson
|22
|5
|12
|17
|23
|6
|-
|Sean Monahan
|22
|6
|7
|13
|10
|11
|58.8%
|Alexander Newhook
|22
|7
|6
|13
|18
|8
|39.1%
