Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (13-7-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec. The Panthers are -210 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Canadiens (+170) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 22 games this season.

In the 12 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 9-3 in those games.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Florida has had four games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Montreal has been an underdog with +170 odds or longer five times this season, and lost each of those games.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 2.9 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.9 2 8 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 2.6 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.6 3.1 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

