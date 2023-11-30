The Florida Panthers (13-7-2, third in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

The Panthers have recorded a 6-3-1 record over their past 10 games. They have totaled 29 goals while giving up 20 in that period. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (22.2% success rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-210)

Panthers (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 13-7-2 overall record.

Florida has 13 points (6-1-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers are 11-2-0 in the 13 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 22 points).

In the six games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (eight points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 9-6-2 (20 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.41 22nd 1st 34 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 23rd 17.57% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 14th 81.08% Penalty Kill % 73.81% 28th

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

