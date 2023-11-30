When the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and Cole Caufield will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 20:45 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk's total of 18 points is via three goals and 15 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-1. He has given up 10 goals (1.99 goals against average) and racked up 130 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Caufield has totaled 11 assists and seven goals in 22 games. That's good for 18 points.

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has posted 18 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 12 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 12 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-2-0 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (39th in the league). In 4 games, he has 123 saves, and has conceded 14 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.41 22nd 1st 34 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 23rd 17.57% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 14th 81.08% Penalty Kill % 73.81% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.