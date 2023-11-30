Panthers vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Canadiens are on a three-game home losing streak.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-3).
- Florida has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 69.2% chance to win.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 10 of 22 games this season.
Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info
Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|64 (19th)
|Goals
|61 (24th)
|56 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|75 (25th)
|13 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (17th)
|14 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (31st)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Florida went over four times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers are ranked 19th in the NHL with 64 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 56 goals to rank sixth.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +8 goal differential .
