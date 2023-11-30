The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Canadiens are on a three-game home losing streak.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-3).

Florida has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 69.2% chance to win.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 10 of 22 games this season.

Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 64 (19th) Goals 61 (24th) 56 (6th) Goals Allowed 75 (25th) 13 (19th) Power Play Goals 14 (17th) 14 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (31st)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Florida went over four times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers are ranked 19th in the NHL with 64 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 56 goals to rank sixth.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +8 goal differential .

