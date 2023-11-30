Sam Reinhart and Cole Caufield are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet at Bell Centre on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:45 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and 14 assists to total 20 points (0.9 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Matthew Tkachuk's 18 points this season have come via three goals and 15 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield's 18 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Nicholas Suzuki has collected 18 points this season, with six goals and 12 assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.