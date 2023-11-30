Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Canadiens on November 30, 2023
Sam Reinhart and Cole Caufield are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet at Bell Centre on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:45 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and 14 assists to total 20 points (0.9 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Matthew Tkachuk's 18 points this season have come via three goals and 15 assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Caufield's 18 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Nicholas Suzuki has collected 18 points this season, with six goals and 12 assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
