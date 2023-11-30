Sam Bennett will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Does a bet on Bennett intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Bennett vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Bennett has averaged 10:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Bennett has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Bennett has tallied point in two of 10 games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In one of 10 games this year, Bennett has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bennett Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 10 Games 4 3 Points 4 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.