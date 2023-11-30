The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reinhart stats and insights

  • In 11 of 22 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Reinhart has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Reinhart's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.