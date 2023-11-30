Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 30?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 11 of 22 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Reinhart has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.
- Reinhart's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 75 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|18:57
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:48
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|2
|2
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|19:44
|Home
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
