Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Reinhart in that upcoming Panthers-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:45 per game on the ice, is +10.

In Reinhart's 22 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 14 of 22 games this season, Reinhart has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 4 27 Points 7 15 Goals 2 12 Assists 5

