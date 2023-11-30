South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game between the South Florida Bulls (5-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56 and heavily favors South Florida to come out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 30.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulls suffered a 76-44 loss to Texas.
South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 73, Charleston Southern 56
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the Grambling Tigers on November 13, the Bulls registered their signature win of the season, an 83-57 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- South Florida has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).
South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 200) on November 13
- 76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 220) on November 6
- 61-32 over High Point (No. 243) on November 23
- 56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 290) on November 19
- 67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 316) on November 10
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%
- Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 59.6 points per game (275th in college basketball) and allowing 59.0 (100th in college basketball).
