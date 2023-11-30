How to Watch South Florida vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Liberty vs Florida Atlantic (6:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, South Florida had a 13-13 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pride finished 317th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 72.0 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 66.4 the Pride gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 66.4 points last season, South Florida went 13-8.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (74.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (76.4).
- South Florida sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|L 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|L 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|-
|FLA Live Arena
